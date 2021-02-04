Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $6.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.96 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,092,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.60. 565,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

