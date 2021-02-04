Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 269,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,382. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,182,000 after buying an additional 91,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 600,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

