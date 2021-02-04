Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. 269,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,382. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
