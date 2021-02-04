Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Decreases By 15.1%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after buying an additional 475,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 682.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.07. 1,124,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

