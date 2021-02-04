Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. 249,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

