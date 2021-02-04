Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 6,892,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

