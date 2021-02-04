AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936. AMREP has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.66.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP comprises 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AMREP as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

