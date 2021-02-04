Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Biodesix stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,271. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biodesix stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Biodesix as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.