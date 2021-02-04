NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 75,900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 592,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $211,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,442 shares of company stock worth $212,614,550. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.74 on Thursday, hitting $340.56. The company had a trading volume of 145,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.03 and a 200-day moving average of $332.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.