UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,707 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.5% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $415,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,227,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 8,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded down $8.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.82. 231,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

