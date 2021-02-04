NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.59. The company had a trading volume of 185,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

