Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $298.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000130 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.