Celo Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126,462.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $32.99 million and $126,462.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,060,927 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

