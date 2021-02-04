TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $441,621.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 175.9% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,621,391,779 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

