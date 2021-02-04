Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.56. 91,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

