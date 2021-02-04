International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE IP traded down $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 6,366,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,843. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

