Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 1,440,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,559. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

