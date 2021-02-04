Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 221 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

