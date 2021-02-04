Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.23. 1,441,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,940,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

