PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 5%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 151,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 141,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

