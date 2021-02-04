Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Rises By 17.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 973,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE HE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.82. 425,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,998,000 after acquiring an additional 464,909 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 193,295 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

