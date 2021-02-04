Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Down 5.8%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46. 5,626,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,956,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,456 shares of company stock worth $263,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

