Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Expands By 16.2%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 69,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 14,505,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,688,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Ambev has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,773,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241,500 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $32,146,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,411,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ambev by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,539 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

