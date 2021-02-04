Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 13,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 4,187,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

