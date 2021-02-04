Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.91 and last traded at $105.41. Approximately 135,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 162,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.22.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $3,050,700.00. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,674. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

