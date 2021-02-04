Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.90. 717,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 623,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $431,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

