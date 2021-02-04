First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,562,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after acquiring an additional 889,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,512,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 293,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868,978. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

