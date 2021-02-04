258 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,089.57.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,056.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,650.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

