BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $22.67 on Thursday, reaching $2,047.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,787.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,650.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

