Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.48.

Shares of DT opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 189.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

