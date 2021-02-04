Prosperity Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.41. 108,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,780. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

