Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,258. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

