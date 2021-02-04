ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 162,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.42 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

