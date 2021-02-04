Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. 12,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,213. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

