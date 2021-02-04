Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.80-5.20 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.26 EPS.

CPT traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.62. 1,082,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,005. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.