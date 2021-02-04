American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $18-22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,886. The company has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

