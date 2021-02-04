Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Issues Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 115,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.