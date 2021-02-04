Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $297,416.17 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $297,416.17 and $58,410.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

