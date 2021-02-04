Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Hold

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ARGKF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

