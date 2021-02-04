Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $928.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

