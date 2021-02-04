Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $928.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $32.88.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.