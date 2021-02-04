US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 2,105,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,174,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $7,656,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

