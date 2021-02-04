US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.96. Approximately 2,105,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,174,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.
USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $7,656,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.