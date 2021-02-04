4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 5.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $45.74. 116,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 131,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.