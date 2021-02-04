The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 5.4% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.13 and last traded at $40.00. 120,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 60,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 181,338 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 343.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

