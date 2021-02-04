Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.31. 544,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 982,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

