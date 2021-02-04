Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.31. 544,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 982,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.39.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.