Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jabodon PT Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 401,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 225,191 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 189,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock remained flat at $$16.21 on Thursday. 2,653,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,356. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

