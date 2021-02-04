RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 10,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 803,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,333. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.