FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.44

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 2025382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73.

About FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

