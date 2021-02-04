UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Up 20.7% in January

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

UGI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 1,287,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,439. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in UGI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.1% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

