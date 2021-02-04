Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 13,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TSM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.15. 7,430,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,611,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.