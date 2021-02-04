CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,172. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

