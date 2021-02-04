Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $20.00 EPS.

CI traded down $14.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.38. 3,796,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,656. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

